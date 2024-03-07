Housing Sector, Catalyst for Job Creation for the Nigerian Youths…Dangiwa

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has stated that, the Ministry’s housing targets of over 10, 862 housing units across the six geo political zones of the Country will translate to lots of job creation for mostly the youths, poverty alleviation and increase in the Country’s GDP.

Dangiwa stated this when he received the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), led by its National President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

The Minister described the Nigerian Youth as beacon of hope, adding that they were the major beneficiaries of the jobs being created in the course of executing the housing programmes of the Ministry.

Dangiwa also noted that the visit of the Youth Council was a testament to the vibrant spirit of commitment of the Nigerian youth towards the betterment of the Nation.

He commended the dedication of the Council to promoting the interest and welfare of the Nigerian youth as well as the inspiration in their efforts to provide platforms for youth to voice their concerns, develop their skills and also contribute to National development.

Dangiwa informed the Youth Council that he was up to speed with the challenges facing the youth, especially in accessing affordable housing as well as securing a sustainable livelihood in the Urban areas, assuring that their concerns will be taken into consideration.

“ I am pleased to say that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is committed to ensuring that our Youth have access and opportunity to participate in the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programmes, and the affordable housing Programmes that are being championed by the Agencies under the Ministry’s supervision, including the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA)” he said.

The Minister also encouraged the youth, through the Council to actively participate in the National Housing Fund Scheme in order to benefit from the affordable housing offers, managed and administered by the FMBN.

He explained that, the scheme allows every Nigerian to contribute 2.5 percent of their income into National Housing Fund, which guarantees a benefit of a 6 percent interest concessionary loan, and also individual construction loan which caters to Nigerians with a valid C of O title, for a period of 30 years and more.

“Our major aim is to provide affordable housing solutions that cater to the needs of young Nigerians whether first time home buyers, renters or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to invest in affordable housing developments”, he remarked

The minister also welcomed the proposed idea of a summit on Housing and Urban Development aimed at informing the Nigerian youth of the plans and projects of the Ministry, as well as the procedures to owning their houses

Earlier, the NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo congratulated the Minister on his appointment as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development and expressed readiness of the Youth Council to partner and support the Ministry to ensure achieving successes in the sector

In a statement signed by Akuoma Uchechi for the Director of Information, the Council appealed for appointment of Youth Desk Officer who would interface with the National Executive Council and the National Youth Council of Nigeria on information concerning the Ministry’s programme and also a building structure that would be dedicated to the youths.