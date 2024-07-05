Housing ministry signs performance contracts with Directors, demands service delivery.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Housing ministry has signed departmental performance contracts with the Directors and heads of departments in order to deliver on the mandate given to it as captured in the renew hope agenda of president Bola Tinubu.

Permanent secretary of the ministry, Marcus Ogunbiyi who gave the charge at the signing of performance contracts with Directors and heads of departments of the ministry in Abuja yesterday, urged the Doctors to prioritize hard work and dedication to duty to boost the rating of the ministry in terms of performance.

He said: “Today the Performance Contracts will be signed between the Permanent Secretary and Directors and Heads of Departments of the Ministry. This is also in alignment with the national priorities and presidential deliverables. It is also to ensure that this Ministry remains among the leading Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the implementation of the ongoing reforms in the Service.

“I am happy the signing of performance contracts with our directors is happening today. It is a clear testament to our collective commitment to excellence and efficiency. I must express my pleasure to the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) and members of the Technical Team who have been working back-to-back for several weeks to ensure that this occasion becomes a reality.

“This is a demonstration of excellence and I will urge you to remain consistent in this professional posture and dedication to duty. Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this Ministry has been given a mandate to drive Pillar 5 of the Presidential Priorities focusing on “Transportation and Infrastructure as enablers of growth”.

“This is one of the three components that formed the framework for the development of the Ministerial Performance Management System Plan (MPMS) through which the departmental Performance Contracts were developed. Other components are the Operational Priorities of the Ministry which are derived from the National Development Plan; and, the Service-wide Priorities that comprised critical pillars and initiatives from the Federal Civil Service Strategies and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25).

“Through several ambitious projects across the country, we are not just building houses; we are laying the foundations for sustainable communities, fostering social cohesion, and stimulating economic activity. These initiatives are not mere constructions from bricks and mortar; they represent a commitment to improving the quality of life for every Nigerian, ensuring access to affordable housing and essential amenities.

“These critical activities/projects have developed into Key Performance Indicators, Targets and Milestones which will now form the basis of your appraisal as your presence in the Ministry is to help the Ministry to deliver on its mandates in order to solve problems in the housing sector in Nigeria.

“Your performance translates into the Ministry’s performance. If you perform well, the Ministry will perform well. If you contribute your quota based on the weights attributed to your departments excellently well, you are boosting the Ministry’s chances to do well and serve Nigerians better.

“You and your departments should not be the reason why the Ministry will score low and fail to deliver on critical projects meant to address critical issues that can enable growth of other sectors of the economy. We are an important Ministry in the current dispensation. What you do in your departments are sources of enablers for growth of the country”.

He reiterated that the signing of performance contracts with the directors underscored the ministry’s collective determination to deliver results that align with the aspirations of the people.

The permanent secretary said each director played a pivotal role in driving forward the reform agenda of the Federal Civil Service and priorities of government.

“Your dedication are crucial in ensuring the successful implementation of the targets and milestones in your contracts, and I shall be ready to provide necessary support you may need in my role as the Permanent Secretary.

“These performance contracts are more than administrative formalities; they are blueprints for action. They outline specific objectives, timelines, and measurable outcomes that will guide our efforts in the coming months. By holding ourselves accountable, we demonstrate our commitment to transparency and effectiveness in governance.

“As we embark on this journey, let us harness the transformative power of infrastructure to create sustainable growth and prosperity across our nation. Together, we can build a civil service that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our citizens”, he stated