Housing ministry plans training of artisans in building sector

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

 

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has concluded plans to   train Artisans in the building sector to improve their capabilities.

 

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa disclose this in Abuja while inspecting the ministry’s Training Institute for Artisans in the building sector located in Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory,  Abuja

 

Dangiwa said that the training when started would empower and enable Artisans to acquire robust skills in the building sector

 

He added that participation would be drawn from selected Artisans such as Carpenters, Welders, Plumbers, Masons, Electricians and painters across the 36 States.

 

The Minister emphasized the role of Artisans in  building   industry and the economy at large as they contribute largely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 

Dangiwa who expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground said necessary arrangements should be made for the completion of work in all the blocks so that training would be conducted on quarterly basis.

 

Earlier, the Minister inspected work at the site for the proposed Renewed Hope City at Karsana Estate phase 3 in Abuja which  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to do the ground breaking in a few weeks time.

 

In a statement signed by Badamasi Haiba, Director Information, the Minister was accompanied by the Minister of State, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi and Some Directors in the Ministry.

 

