Housing Minister orders investigation in Kano building collapse

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has decried the recent building collapse in Noman’s Land Quarters in Kano and ordered a full scale investigation into the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

Recall that a two -storey building at Noman’s Land Quarters in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State was reported to have collapsed and trapped many people inside

Dangiwa who directed the relevant officials to quickly investigate the Kano collapse, said government will take decisive action after the finding is submitted

The Minister, who decried the recurrence of building collapse in the country, emphasised the need for an overhaul in the system and full implementation of building codes and regulations in the country.

Dangiwa described the Kano collapse incident as another sad development exposing the rot in the building industry over the years which he said, if unchecked will continue to remain catastrophic to the industry and society.

A report by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) revealed that two persons were recovered from the rubles dead, while two others had been taken to the hospital for treatment

Dangiwa called on state governments to rise up to the challenge and the relevant agencies to swing into action to preempt anything capable of causing the building collapse.

The Minister recalled the last Jos school building collapse and emphatically stated that the federal government is committed to getting the root of the matter and prosecute every one found culpable.

“I have received the report of the Jos collapse investigation and a checklist of all professionals involved in the construction is being compiled for us to take action” he stated

Dangiwa assured that government will do what is needed to deter others from putting Nigerians at risk with their reckless and unprofessional activities, stating that the ministry is working on a robust regulation mechanism with relevant stakeholders in the industry to enforce building codes across the country in close collaboration with the states.

“I implore the State governments who are closer to the people and directly supervising the land to wake up and be more effective in checking the excesses of quacks in the building construction industry” The Minister stated

He explained that , relevant agencies should ensure whether due diligence was observed in the issuance of building permit and find out if all approvals were given for all categories of buildings, adding that if any infraction was found in the process appropriate penalty must be taken

The Minister also advised the builders to ensure quality and high standard building materials were used and also adhere to original structural design

In a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba, Director Information and Public Relations Monday, the Minister expressed

condolences to the families of those whose lives were lost by the unfortunate tragedy and prayed for quick recovery for those hospitalized.