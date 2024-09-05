Housing Minister backs institute on corporate governance

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has expressed support for the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) in the promotion of corporate governance and excellence.

Dangiwa stated this position when he received members of the Abuja zone of the Institute led by its Chairperson Mrs. Nwando Chukwura on a courtesy visit to his office.

“I will continue to collaborate with the Institute especially now as this is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda” he said

Speaking on the performance-driven culture which is one of the focus of the Institute, the Minister stated that, housing ministry must embrace the culture in order to deliver its mandate of providing decent and affordable homes for Nigerians.

He noted that the private sector unlike the public sector gives priority to customer- centricity, stating that the ministry of housing will collaborate with the Institute in order to improve on customer centricity

“The ministry will leverage on CIoD to boost professionalism and effective leadership in the ministry to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda” he stated.

He also promised the Institute that he will get the management of his ministry to obtain membership of the institute.

Dangiwa who is a member of the institute said the institute aligns seemlessly with resourceful leadership skills which includes integrity , accountability, professionalism, probity and customer-centricity and team work.

Speaking earlier, the Institute’s Chairperson Abuja zone, Nwando Chukwurah said that, the institute is committed to advancing the cause of good corporate governance and sound business practices, professional education, enhancing the skills of Directors, and promoting the entrenchment of good corporate governance in workplaces.

She also disclosed that the Institute conducts capacity development programmes both locally in Nigeria and internationally, exposing Directors to global best practices to further enhance their skills and knowledge.

Chukwurah said that their visit to the ministry was intended to strengthen the robust partnership and collaboration that have flourished over the years.

She urged the Directors of the ministry to register with the institute and assured them that their membership will significantly bolster an enduring partnership and collaboration in promoting corporate governance excellence in Nigeria

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD), is a professional institute for Directors focusing on development of corporate governance in Nigeria by empowering those who are charged with governance duties to discharge those duties effectively and legally.

The institute is an assemblage of young and experienced Directors and its objective is to promote professionalism through continuous education, information sharing, network opportunities and celebrating excellence at individual and corporate levels among others.

