Housewife Stabs Husband’s Nephew To Death Over Broken Glass

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – The police command in Ogun says it has arrested 30-year–old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu , for stabbing one Habeeb Aremu , an 18-year-old nephew of her husband to death over a broken mirror glass

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on February 5.

“The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Agbado divisional headquarters that a boy has been stabbed on the neck by his uncle’s wife, following a misunderstanding about a mirror glass allegedly broken by the deceased.

“It was revealed that a mirror glass being used in the house got broken and the deceased was alleged to have broken it.

“It was the allegation that led to disagreement between the deceased and his uncle’s wife, subsequent upon which the suspect took a knife and used it to stab the deceased on his neck.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Agbado division CSP Kehinde Kuranga , quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the victim who was in the pool of his own blood was rushed to hospital.

“He was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse was deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.