House turns back representatives of Service Chiefs; insists they appear Nov 21

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The absence of five Service Chiefs has stalled the commencement of sectoral debate of the House of Representatives during plenary on the floor of the House

The debate was initiated by the 10th House to improve its constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government in line with its legislative agenda, which is being finalized.

It was also to provide the lawmakers the opportunity to ask invited government officials questions on areas requiring legislative interventions.

The invited Service Chiefs which includes the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval staff, Chief of Defense staff, the Chief of Air as well as the Inspector General of Police, however were all absent

The Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who raised a point of order to that effect, moved a motion for the house to demand for the appearance of the Service Chiefs in person.

“Section 88 and 89 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria empowers the lawmaker House to invite anybody in person.

“The House has extended the invitation to the heads of the security agencies, not for the purpose of the investigation but for dialogue and establishment of the things surrounding the sector. It behoves the agencies to send their number one officers.

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker Hon.Dr Tajudeen Abbas adopted the motion with a voice vote.

He penned down Tuesday November 21, 2023 as the new date for the Service Chiefs to appear in person.

The Chairmen of the relevant House Committees on security agencies also concurred with the ruling.

However, the 10th House of Representatives would enact legislations to address the root causes of security challenges in Nigeria, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, has said.

He said the House would also strengthen the capacity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces to be able to respond to such challenges.

Declaring open a two-day post inauguration retreat for members of the House Committee on Defence organised jointly by the Committee and the National Defence College, Speaker Abbas noted that security is one of the priority areas highlighted in the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House.

He stated that the security of the nation is a collective responsibility, and that the legislative arm of government has a critical role to play in ensuring that the Armed Forces and the police are well-equipped and adequately funded to tackle the multiple security challenges facing the country.

He said: “As legislators, we have a critical role in ensuring that the necessary legislative frameworks are in place to support the national security architecture. This includes enacting robust legislations that address the root causes of the security challenges.

“We must also strengthen the capacity of our Armed Forces and other security agencies to respond to these complex and ever-evolving challenges effectively. The 10th House will continue to support the efforts of security agencies and actors through adequate funding, the provision of modern equipment, ramping up training, and improving the welfare packages for security personnel.”

Speaker Abbas said the retreat came at the right time, noting that capacity strengthening for legislative Committees on security and defence was crucial to maintaining robust oversight and governance within the security sector.

While commending the leadership of the Committee, chaired by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), for the foresight in planning the retreat to equip Members to discharge their oversight and lawmaking functions effectively, the Speaker lauded the efforts of the National Defence College partnering the Committee in providing a functional understanding of Nigeria’s national security architecture and other defence-related issues.

He added that, “The Legislative Agenda of the House, which I unveiled on Tuesday, 14th November 2023, highlights security and states our commitment to adopting legislative measures to improve national security.

“In furtherance of this commitment, the House is set to commence sectoral debates today at its plenary. The maiden edition of the debates will be on security. All Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police have been invited to appear before the House to brief Members on their respective agencies’ overall state of affairs.

“The purpose of this is to enable us to understand the progress made so far as well as the challenges requiring legislative intervention,” the Speaker said.

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach to national security, the Speaker explained it should involve a coordinated effort between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary with other stakeholders such as civil society organisations, the private sector, and the international community.

He urged members of the Committee to make the best use of the retreat to engage with experts, share ideas, and ask critical questions that would improve their understanding of the defence sector for proper oversight.

“I am confident that with the support of the National Defence College and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we can create a functional understanding of Nigeria’s national security architecture and higher management of defence-related issues and build a more secure and prosperous future for our country.”

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Benson said the Committee was concerned about the security challenges in the country.

He said the Committee had continued to interact with the defence establishment with a view to finding lasting solutions to the challenges, noting that they would leverage on the knowledge garnered from the retreat to improve funding to the security sector within the available resources.

“I want to reiterate my assurance to Nigerians that we are determined to carry out our legislative functions effectively, efficiently, and in a manner that will ensure the safety of their lives and property.

“Consequently, I have sponsored several bills aimed at revolutionising Nigeria’s defence sector. These bills include the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill, Nigerian Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill to establish a Space Force for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and many others.”

The Defence Committee Chairman said he was optimistic that at the end of the retreat, Members would gain useful skills, knowledge, and experiences that they would bring to bear in the performance of their duties in the Committee.

He thanked the Speaker for declaring the retreat open and appreciated the National Defence College for its readiness to develop the capacity of the members of the Committee to efficiently carry out their mandate.

“The House Committee on Defence looks forward to even more robust partnership with the college as we work towards a peaceful and secure Nigeria,” he said.

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Morakinyo Olotu, said the College was ready for more partnerships with the Committee in the coming years.

While thanking the Speaker for being personally present to declare the retreat open, the Commandant lauded Speaker Abbas for providing good leadership in the House.

He noted the critical role that the Legislature plays in the democratic journey of every country, especially with regards to security.