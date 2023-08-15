House seeks  increase in FDI, aids from S/Korea

.Assures of Nigeria’s support at Busan expo 2030

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and aids by South Korea in the manufacturing, industrial, and agricultural sectors of the nation’s economy for for mutual economic benefits of both countries.

Speaker of the House Hon.Abbas Tajudeen made the request in a remark during a courtesy visit by the the South Korean National Assembly led by the Ambassador Mr Ku Jin Ku to lower House of the Nigerian parliament.

The Speaker said that Nigeria and South Korea had had long lasting diplomatic relations and called for more lasting cooperation in both countries in the area of direct investment and aids to Nigeria.

He noted that with delight the enormous investments of South Korea to the country in the manufacturing, industrial, agricultural and allied sectors of the Nigerian economy and called for more foreign investments and foreign aids to Nigeria.

According to the Speaker, with the huge investments of over twenty companies in Nigeria and the supply of vessels to the Nigerian Navy by the South Korean authorities, there’s need for increased economic cooperation for the two nations.

He said that the House would work to strengthen industrialization efforts of the Nigerian government and called on South Korean companies to invest in renewable energy and agriculture for economic prosperity of Nigeria

The Speaker lauded the efforts of the Nigeria/South Korea Parliamentary Friendship group in the training of legislators in law making and oversight duties and also assured of the support of the House to the South Korean World Expo 2030 in Busan South Korea.

Earlier in a remark, the visiting delegation led by the Ambassador of South Korea in Nigeria Mr Choi Jion Hyun said that visit is to seek the support of the Nigerian parliament in World Expo 2030 in Busan Korea.

He said that Nigeria and South Korea had established bilateral cooperation since 1980 and noted that Nigeria is largest trading county in Africa to South Korea.

He noted that the Korean authorities has since the end of second world war been providing aids to many poor countries and called on the House to support to the World Expo 2030 in Busan Korea.