Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

House Rep. Committee on Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education meets Federal Polytechnics at Ninth Central in Abuja

Photo Gallery
 L—R  ...Deputy chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education  Hon Danladi Aguye, Chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education Hon Fuad  Kayode and member of the committee Hon, Abdullahi Muazu during the House Representative  Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education to meet with some Federal Polytechnics in the Ninth  Central, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday Photo:  Anayo  Opera.
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L—R… Members of the  Committee Hon, Auwalu Gwalabe,   Hon, Emil Inyang, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education  Hon Danladi Aguye and  Chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Hon Fuad  Kayode  During the House Representative  Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education to meet with some Federal Polytechnics in the Ninth  Central, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday  …Photo: Anayo  Opara.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12183 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 11,, 2024

Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu visits NSE President to…

 Insurance Roundtable on Implementation of Aso Accord on…

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering…

1 of 521