House Rep. Committee on Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education meets Federal Polytechnics at National Assembly in Abuja

L—R… Members of the Committee Hon, Auwalu Gwalabe, Hon, Emil Inyang, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education Hon Danladi Aguye and Chairman House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Hon Fuad Kayode During the House Representative Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education to meet with some Federal Polytechnics in the Ninth Central, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday …Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng