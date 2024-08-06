House of Reps sacks  ad-hoc c’ttee probing adulterated fuel import, to constitute new one

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to dissolve the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs Hon.Akin Rotimi Jnr on Monday in Abuja.

Initially tasked with investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues, this committee will be succeeded by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.

To ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation, the new committee will consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

The House remains committed to addressing these vital issues and ensuring thorough oversight. Further details on the new committee’s operations will be provided in due course.