House of Reps pledges support for insurance industry

The House of Representatives has pledged support for the insurance industry to take its rightful place in the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, gave the pledge in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaha gave the pledge during a visit by the leadership of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) to his office in Abuja.

The lawmaker promised to ensure that all federal government assets were consolidated for easier insurance coverage.

He also said that he would work assiduously to ensure that adequate budgetary provisions were made for insurance of all government assets.

Jaha, who expressed his commitment to the passing of the Consolidated Insurance Industry Bill, said that this would help facilitate the growth of the insurance sector.

He implored the insurers to sustain their core practice which hinged on trust, adding that the economy needed insurance to thrive.

According to him, the roles of insurance practitioners are important in the journey of any country to greater heights.

Commenting, Chairman of NIA, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, appreciated Jaha for his commitment to the growth and development of insurance industry.

Omosehin also congratulated the lawmaker on his appointment as Chairman of House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters.

He solicited for his support, especially in ensuring that the Consolidated Insurance Industry Bill received the needed attention that would lead to its passage.

The NIA chairman sought for a robust collaboration in areas affecting the insurance industry, especially the enforcement of compulsory insurance laws and insurance of government assets.