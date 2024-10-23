House of Reps Committee oversight function to Naval headquarters in Abuja

L-R… Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla with Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, during the Committee oversight function to Naval headquarters in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi(right), with members of the Committee, during the Committee oversight function to Naval headquarters in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2