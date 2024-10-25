House of Reps committee meeting with mgt of Nigerian Education Loan Fund ,held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R…Member, House of Representatives Committee on Committee on Student Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing, Hon. Fuad Laguda, Deputy Chairman, Hon. Emil Inyang and Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Boyega Isyaka, during the committee meeting with the management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Committee on Student Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing, Hon. Emil Inyang, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Boyega Isyaka, and Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, during the committee meeting with the management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

