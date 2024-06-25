House of Representatives to Resume Second Session of 10th Assembly

– Set to hold inaugural Legislative Open Week.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives is set to resume the Second Session (2024/2025) of the 10th Assembly on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

This development was communicated to Honourable Members via an internal memorandum from the Clerk, House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq, on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Recall that the House adjourned sittings on June 11, 2024 at the end of the First Session, to enable Members of the Green Chamber, celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities with their constituents.

The House is also set to host its inaugural Legislative Open Week, from Wednesday, July 3, to Friday, July 5, 2024.

The Open Week, themed “Improving Inclusion through Citizens Engagement,” is aimed at fostering an open parliament and promoting citizens’ engagement in legislative and governance processes. This is in alignment with Agenda 6 (Inclusion & Open Parliament) in the Legislative Agenda of the People’s House.

This initiative is particularly significant as we celebrate 25 years of uninterrupted representative democracy in Nigeria. Thus, the initiative will provide a platform for the legislature and citizens to reflect on our democratic journey, challenges faced, and aspirations for the future.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has been slated as the Special Guest of Honour for the Legislative Open Week, Similarly, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, CON, will be the Guest of Honour, while Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD is the Chief Host for the event. All State Governors, members of the Diplomatic Community, stakeholders, and all Nigerians are also invited to participate.

Members of the public interested in participating in the Legislative Open Week are invited to register their interest by visiting https://forms.gle/RJqiyZ83cHom4dbw8, or reach out to Jerry Uhuo, PhD (SA, Policy & Strategy to the Hon. Speaker) at j.uhuo@officeofthespeaker.ng or 08033278068 for further information.

The Legislative Open Week 2024 is supported by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.

We look forward to engaging with Nigerians from all walks of life as we work together to build a more inclusive and open parliament.