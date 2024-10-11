House of Rep. Committee on Sports meets with all stakeholders in Sporting world , held in Abuja

L—R …Members of the Committee on Sports Hon, Aminu Daura, Hon, Muhammed Falle, deputy, chairman on the committee on Sports, Hon, Muhammed Buba Jajere and Chairman House Committee on Sports Hon, Kabiru Amadu, during the House of Representative Committee on Sports meeting with all the stakeholders in the Sporting world in order to reposition the Committee and Advance the cause of Sports, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng