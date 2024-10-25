House of Rep Committee on Specialty Healthcare for a Bill for an Act to Provide for establishment of Orthopedic Hospital Billiri, Gombe held in Abuja

L—R … Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Abbas Tajudeen; Minority leader Hon Kingsley Chinda; and Minority Whip Hon, Ali Isah, during a hearing of the House of Representative Committee on Specialty Healthcare for a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Orthopedic Hospital Billiri, Gombe state held at National Assembly in Abuja … Photo: Aanyo Opera.

L—R … Deputy chairman of the committee on Specialty Healthcare Hon, Shittima Lawal, Senator Yaro Anthony Hon, Bello Kumo and Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Abbas Tajudeen; During a hearing of the House of Representative Committee on Specialty Healthcare for a Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of Orthopedic Hospital Billiri, Gombe state held at National Assembly in Abuja … Pix by Aanyo opera.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2