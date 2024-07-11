House Moves to Stop Incessant Arrest Of Journalists by Security Agents

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate and to stop the Incessant arrests and unlawful detention of journalists by the Police and other law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled “the Need to Curtail the Incessant and Unlawful Arrest And Detention of Journalists by Law Enforcement Agencies” moved by Hon. Clement Jimbo (Akwa-Ibom,APC) on the floor of the House on Thursday.

The House is to send a very strong warning to perpetrators of the unwholesomeness act and make it abundantly clear, that protecting the rights of journalists is not only important for upholding democracy but also for safeguarding the principles of free speech and human rights.

The House also urged the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies to cautiously and democratically rely on Section 24 of Cybercrime Act 2015 (as Amended) and/or charge anyone including journalists to court if they have violated any law of the land instead of depriving them of their constitutional right.

The House said it is to pass laws to strengthen press freedom protections, as well as conducts inquiries into recent cases of journalist detention, and engage in diplomatic efforts to pressure government to respect press freedom.

He said: “the House, notes that freedom of the press is a fundamental right enshrined in Section 39 subsection (1) of the 1999 constitution as Amended which guarantees journalists the ability to report news without fear of arrest or persecution.

“Aware that freedom of the press is sine qua non of democracy, it serves as essential ingredient for holding Government accountable and ensuring transparency. Moreover, Journalism practise is regarded as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Further notes that there has been a troubling increase in the number of journalists being unlawfully arrested, detained, and harassed for carrying out their professional duties relying on the offence of Cyber-Stalking within the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

“Observes that in recent times, between 2015 and 2024 there has been incessant unwarranted arrest, unlawful detention and several other forms of harassment and intimidation meted on at least 25 journalists in the course of their duty, which is threatening the very fundamental pillar of democracy, and culminating into a breach of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to free speech”.

The lawmaker said that he acknowledges that earlier this year 2024 that the President signed the Amended Act with a substantial adjustment on section 24, which listed what constitutes cyber-stalking and provided the punishment for such.

“The law enforcement agents neglect this aspect and continued their clampdown on free speech. Regrettably, at least 10 Journalists have been arrested in the past one year and 15 of them in the last regime.

“Concerned that apart from this arrest of Journalists and its consequences, it may lead to a worsening climate for investigative and independent journalism in the country’s media space, and this fourth republic democracy will be impugned by her admirers due to the excesses of those perpetuating this act of arbitrary absolutism.

“Worried that the arrest in March 2024 of Mr. Ojukwu, in particular, was most disturbing as his commando-style arrest came barely 43 hours after this year’s World Press Day.

“Actions like this has led to international opinion rating Nigeria as one of W/African’s most dangerous places to practice by Reporters Without Borders (RSF)” he stated

Consequently, the House presided over by the Speaker Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The motion was referred to the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence for compliance.