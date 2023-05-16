House Leadership: No Party in the Minority Caucus is fielding candidate for Speaker-Spokesman

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Members of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have said that no member of the group is squareing up for any presiding officer position in the yet to be inaugurated 10th National Assembly.

Spokesman of the Minority Caucus made up of eight political parties that won seats in the lower chamber of the apex legislative institution Hon. Victor Afam Ogene said that non of their members who had been asked to submit their names for such position responded.

Ogene who was the Deputy chairman of the House Media Committee in the 7th National Assembly however said that any member who is interested in any other principal officer position in the House should indicate for such position

The Labour Party member-elect from Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State said that the Caucus set up a committee to look into the issue of election of principal and presiding officers and the modalities for the election of its members into these positions.

The House Caucus is made of members of eight minority political parties in the House Viz:: the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Labour Party LP, Social Democratic Party SDP, New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, the Young Progressives Party YPP and the African Democratic Congress ADC.