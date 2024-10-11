House gives Fedpoly Idah 10 days to provide documents on ongoing projects

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and other Technical Institutions has given the management of Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State 10 days to provide detailed documents of ongoing projects in the institution.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon.Fuad Kayode-Laguda gave the directive after presentations by the Rector, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman and other officials before the Committee on Thursday.

The Committee interrogated the documents presented by the institution’s officials which the members said have fallen short of what was required by the Committee.

The lawmakers also uncovered infractions with respect to the observance of the Federal Character principles in the staff composition on the Nominal Role presented to the Committee.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Fuad Kayode-Laguda, said, they gave the Federal Polytechnic Idah officials 10 working days to bring the documents required.

He said, “We invited Federal Polytechnic Idah Kogi State and Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau State. But, unfortunately, Federal Polytechnic Shendam didn’t come prepared, and we couldn’t host them today.

“But we were able to have a very -very productive interaction with Federal Polytechnic Idah, which they’ve also invited us over to the school to come which ordinarily we would have gone. But, to make things convenient for them we said they should come here. But, they also pleaded with us to come. We had a very-very mutually beneficial discussion.

“Yes, they have not met the standards expected by us in terms of their reportings which we have given them another 10 working days to make available those documents to us. Basically, it’s just explaining the budget line that we asked for. So, it’s not anything out of place.

Speaking about the Federal Character issue, he said they had made their observations and had directed the institution that there was a violation which was needed to be addressed urgently.

He added, “Well, after going through their nominal role, we noticed that, a shortfall of indexes of Federal Character. However, they came up with reasons and defence.But, very soon, we are sure there are some employment opportunities that would come up and the corrections will start happening.

The Committee chairman said although some officials of Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau were at the sitting, the refused to entertain them because the requirement was that, the Rector as the head of the institution must be before the Committee in person.

He said, “The people that came, the head of the school was not here and he didn’t send in an apology and that’s not satisfactory. So, we told them to please excuse us, till when they have a complete team to meet with us. We will be getting in touch with them by inviting them back.

“We’ve invited them. In North Central we invited four schools Idah, Kogi State, Shendam Plateau, Bida Minna, the Rector will come back with his team before we go through their reports and of course the one we took now”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng