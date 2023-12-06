House C’ttee on Petroleum Training Fund Loathes Capital Flight in Oil, Gas Sector in Nigeria

The House Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Training Fund) has lamented frequent capital flight in the country while calling for local human capacity to improved oil and gas as well as increase Gross Domestic, GDP, Products in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi who made the observation on Tuesday equally explained modalities to be adotoed to ensure that the Committee delivered on it mandates.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, the lawmaker had also assured of the readiness of his panel to reposition the man-power development drive as well as economic growth and diversification to foster social development and global competitiveness in Nigeria.

He said: “This Committee is one of the important Committees of the House. Our task is enormous. Our appointment to this Committee is a demonstration of the seriousness the House leadership attaches to this committee.”

“To achieve these goals, I am pleased to present our Committee’s comprehensive work plan for the tenure ahead. This plan is designed to guide our efforts, focusing on the key areas that will enable us to fulfill our mandate effectively.

“I therefore call all distinguished members of this committee to bring to bear their experience/expertise in delivering our mandate'” he said.

He, however explained his committee mandate as outlined in the Standing Orders of the House adding that members must ensure they contribute effectively to ensure they deliver on their pivotal role of shaping the nation’s future.

The Chairman of the House Committee also used the opportunity to appreciate the Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas and the entire House leadership for the confidence reposed in them to pilot the affairs of the committee.

Some other lawmakers who spoke during the event noted that training is a very key aspect in the oil and gas industry, noting that training could help to improve the sector as it could have positive and ripple effect on other areas of the economy.