Hoodlums shoot, injure NDLEA officers in Edo

14.3m Nigerians abuse drugs –Marwa

.As agency destroys N2.6 bn worth of drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have repelled rain of bullets from armed hoodlums who blocked all roads in Opuje community, Owan West local government area of Edo state to prevent the anti-narcotic operatives from accessing the forest warehouses where tons of processed psychoactive substances have been stored for distribution nationwide ahead of the coming Christmas and New Year season.

This is coming barely 11 months after armed youths recruited by drug barons ambushed NDLEA officers who stormed the community to destroy massive warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of cannabis sativa on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

At least, three suspects: Omoruan Theophilus, 37; Aigberuan Jacob, 42; Ekeinde Anthony Zaza, 53, and Naomi Patience Ohiewere, 42, were arrested in connection with the drugs then.

The Opuje community is notorious for cannabis cultivation, where the cartels invest huge resources, cutting down economic trees of the forest reserves and cultivating cannabis on a large scale, running into hundreds of hectares. After harvest, they build warehouses inside the forest reserves and employ the services of armed youths to protect the warehouses 24/7.

Following credible intelligence that the drug cartels had again stocked their warehouses in the forest to start distribution of the psychoactive substance to various parts of the country ahead of the yuletide season, teams of NDLEA officers were mobilized to enter the Edo forests and block the distribution of the illicit drug by destroying their warehouses. Some of the warehouses containing about 6,000kgs of cannabis were first taken down in Ujiogba forest in Esan West LGA last weekend.

The NDLEA teams however came under gunfire attack in the early hours of Monday 4th December when they approached the Opuje forest after the armed hoodlums had blocked all access roads in the community. The NDLEA operatives were able to exit the area after over two hours of gun fight with the armed hoodlums.

Unfortunately, three of the officers were injured in the attack with one of them shot in the head while some of the vehicles used for the operation were riddled with bullets. The affected officers were rushed to the hospital for treatment while the critically injured one had a major surgery on Wednesday 6th December to remove the bullets in his brain.

In his reaction to the attack, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) warned that those sponsoring attacks on the operatives would know no rest until they are all brought before the law to face the consequences of their action and their criminal trade terminated. While commending the professional conduct of the officers involved in the operation, Marwa said the incident will not in any way deter the Agency from continuing its ongoing offensive action against drug barons and cartels who are merchants of death bent on destroying the lives of innocent citizens especially the youths for their own comfort across the nook and cranny of the country.

14.3 m Nigerians abuse drugs — NDLEA

.Destroys N2.6 bn worth of drugs

Meanwhile, the NDLEA on Thursday in Abuja, destroyed over 30 tons of illicit drugs and substances worth an estimated street value of N2.58 billion.

Its chairman and chief executive officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) also said 14.3 million Nigerians abuse drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the drugs were seized by operatives of the FCT Command of the NDLEA and that of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Speaking at the event, Marwa said that the agency would not relent in pursuing its War Against Drug Abuse and encouraging citizens to take ownership of the drug war.

Represented by Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, Victoria Egbase, the chairman said that the event was a testimony of the agency’s resolve to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

”Today’s public destruction of over 30 tons of illicit drugs and substances, further buttresses that call to action.

“The breakdown of these drugs is 72.156kg of Cocaine, 4.3838kg of Heroin, 3.9kg of Ephedrine, 20.185kg of Methamphetamine, 30,440.42kg of Cannabis.

“Others include 0.2115kg of Rohypnol, 274.891kg of Tramadol, 397.35kg of Diazepam and 239.2kg of Khat, totalling 31, 531.09kg.

“These drugs are valued at an estimated N2,580,209,783.00 in street value,” he said.

Marwa said that the sheer bulk of the drugs destroyed was a reminder of the magnitude of the drug problem in the country.

”Just two of the facts are enough to cause a sober reflection. One: 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15-64 years, are abusing drugs. That is the size of the population of some countries.

”And two, 10.6 million of our compatriots abuse cannabis, which makes Nigeria one of the countries with the highest number of people addicted to the psychotropic plant.”

He said that ”the statistics are worrisome when you look beyond the figures to their health and security implications.

“While the larger society may not have an immediate grasp of the import of the drug facts and figures of Nigeria, those of us at NDLEA can read the handwriting on the wall as per the dire implications of the findings from the survey.

“That is why since the coming on board of the current leadership of NDLEA in January 2021, we have doubled down on our efforts and now aggressively pursue our mandate.

“To this end, NDLEA has been effectively repositioned more than ever before to curtail the production, cultivation, processing, importation, exportation, sales, trafficking and abuse of controlled drugs and illicit substances.”

Speaking earlier, the NDLEA FCT Commander, Kabir Tsakuwa said that the destroyed illicit drugs were the product of painstaking drug enforcement efforts of the last three years, beginning on 30 January 2021.

Mr Tsakuwa said that the commands successfully convicted 306 drug dealers comprising 294 males and 12 females to various jail terms within the period.

He appreciated the Nigeria Army, Customs, Police, DSS, Civil Defence, Correctional Service, FRSC and Immigration for their support in apprehending suspects.

“The destruction exercise is not only sending a strong signal to drug dealers but also showcasing the agency’s determination to create a drug-free society,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Umar Nasir, pledged the council’s support to make the FCT free of illicit drugs.