Hon. Muhammed Abdullahi, Mohammed Idris, Labafilo, others at the commissioning of homes completed under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase I in Lafia, Nasarawa State

Representative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Hon. Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Muhammed Abdullahi (3rd right), representative of the Hon.Minister of Works and Housing & Director/HOD Public Building and Housing Development, Arc. Solomon Labafillo (3rd left),  representative of the Governor of Nasarawa State and Hon. Commissioner of Works, Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris (2nd right), representative of the Emir of Lafia & Madakin Lafia, Alhaji Isiaku Daudu (right) and Zonal Director, Housing South East, Arc. Iquo Lucy Uzodinma (left) and others at the commissioning of Homes completed under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase I at Agwan Rere, along Shendam Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Monday, March 7, 2022.

