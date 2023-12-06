Hon Akarachi Etinosa Amadi : Youthful, energetic, resourceful

PETER CHIBUNDU

Akarachi Etinosa Amadi, a multifaceted Nigerian individual, has made headlines for securing a seat in the House of Representatives where he is representing the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo state.

At the age of 28, he is probably the youngest Nigerian currently sitting in the nation’s hallow chambers where the faith of the country is decided considering that laws, rules and regulations which are expounded from the legislature are intended for the good of the populace.

Engr. Akarachi Amadi who is from Eziama in Imo State is one of the newly elected candidates occupying a seat at the Federal House of Representatives where he represents Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal Constituency. Born on November 22, 2023, he is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the position.

As a measure of his political relevance, sagacity and resourceful, youthful Akarachi Amadi was to tower over and above his competitors in the last national elections to the point that he defeated the incumbent member of the House of Representatives with a galloping vote number of 7,202. If this is a pointer as to what Akarachi is to become, then the Imo State political arena should better be aware that there is now a new kid on the board.

Akarachi Amadi’s academic journey began at Prime International School Warri, in Delta State. He then pursued his secondary education at Straight Gate College Remo in Ogun State. He later attended Covenant University where he acquired his higher institute degrees.

Alongside his political endeavors, Amadi is a successful businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He is renowned as the founder of Integrity Group Initiative (IGI) and the CEO of Akarachi Foundation.

Amadi’s educational background includes earning a degree in chemical engineering from Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State.

With his engineering expertise, he has contributed to various ventures and initiatives. He holds executive roles as the principal of the Akarachi Campaign team and previously served as the Network for Student Entrepreneurs (NASE) vice principal.

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, his vision for Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal Constituency encompasses a rural-urban development plan with ready documents, a human capacity scheme to enhance skills and capabilities, legislation for quality education and national recognition as well as addressing unemployment through skill acquisition programs.

Others include empowering youth and women with funds and grants, strengthening health centers for better care accessibility, enacting impactful bills and motions, providing scholarships and support for external exams, adequate representation to attract federal projects transforming the constituency into a thriving economic hub and creating job opportunities for the communities.

Married to Mrs. Inimfon Amadi with two children, Engr. Akarachi Amadi is a go-getter of some sort by virtue of his venturing into private business, establishing various companies and developing interests in a wide range of sectors of the economy, with emphasis on the downstream sub-sector of the economy and he has thrived excellently in managing all his business interests.

For someone who has done creditably well at a very young age, Engr. Akarachi Amadi is today a man of honour. He is a recipient of several awards, humanitarian honorary plaques, industrial service awards and numerous religious recognitions within and outside circular faiths.

He was the Vice President of the Network for African Student Entrepreneurs (NASE) a non profit organization for students and recent graduates of tertiary institutions that seek to create support for graduate and student Entrepreneurs across Africa and the Diaspora.

His commitment to community development, youth and women empowerment has made him embark on a series of selfless projects not limited to; the Family Social Welfare Scheme (Afor-Di-Mkpa) which he shared across his constituency’s political and social strata. Market Women and Youths Integration Programs, the building of houses for the indigents, Educational Support Funds and scholarships through Akarachi Foundation Multimillionaire Yearly MBAIKE Unity Football Cup which he has sustained over time, Bill Off-Set partnership with FMC Owerri for vulnerable persons, personally sponsoring the construction of rural roads which includes Ochicha Ngugo to Eziama and attraction of so many others including Nkwo Orji to Afor Obazu, Eke-Atta to Ikembara to mention few.

On all scores, Eng Akarachi Amadi is a rising star whose horizon is broad enough to accommodate all shades of interest considering that he has humanity in himself.

