Hon. Agbedi bags an award from forum of Ex-Lawmakers as a Democracy Icon

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State in the House of Representatives, Hon Agbedi Frederick has been awarded an exemplary award as Democracy Icon by the Forum of ex-legislators of the 3rd Republic National Assembly

The Forum has equally urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure immediate release of all entitlements accruable to members of the 3rd Republic Forum.

The House member and other former lawmakers equally urged the leadership of the National Assembly especially the House to release all the entitlements for lawmakers who served their people in the botched 3rd Republic that was truncated by the military intervention.

Hon Agbedi who made the call yesterday while being conferred with an award of “Democratic Icon’ by the old parliamentarians at National Assembly Complex, Abuja further used the opportunity to commend the leadership of forum for the award on him.

“we urged the National Assembly to do the needful by ensuring that they release all the entitlements accruable to 3rd Assembly lawmakers”. he emphasized.

The lawmaker equally informed his readiness and willingness to continually do his best for the old members as well as the people and the country in general, while thanking God for the grace to forge ahead despite challenges.

Speaking on behalf the group, Hon. Basil Okafor explained that in their time as lawmakers there was nothing like rigging and thuggery while commending their only serving lawmaker who has consistently won elections to represent his people in Bayelsa state from 1999 to date in the Green Chambers.

The group used the opportunity to thank Hon Agbedi for various support to members no matter their tribes and gender.

It was gathered that the 3rd Republic member are the oldest Association of lawmakers since 1999 till date even as they solicit for assistance to face challenges of old age.

The Forum informed that they travelled from their different states across the nation for the purpose of honoring one of them, Hon Fredrick Agbedi whom they informed had been of immense support to them.

In her speech, the only female former lawmakers who was among the Forum, Hon. Hajia Amina Wamba revealed that initially the group had membership strength of 593 adding that because of death arising from old age and other unforeseen circumstances, they are having 200 members who are alive.

The former parliamentarian who also complained of ill health among surviving ex-legislators during the visit and said she had to kneel down and beg the leadership of the parliament then to grant her request of creating a ministry for women affairs.

She described her experience while serving back then at the parliament as rewarding lamenting that it was military intervention in 1992 that cut short their dreams.

