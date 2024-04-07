Homes, businesses to enjoy Glo’s dedicated fibre services 

Globacom, Nigeria’s digital solutions provider, has introduced two new Enterprise Business products with unparalleled data speed and service experience.

The internet connectivity solutions called Glo Fibre to the Home (FTTH) and Fibre to the Business (FTTB) are specifically made for residential and SME commercial users, respectively, to give them access to dependable, fast internet via linked fibre services.

These services offer dedicated internet speeds of up to 1 GBps, enabling limitless internet usage for smooth video calls, streaming of music and video, and a host of other dedicated uses that support both home and business success.

“Residential Estates, High Rise Apartments, Commercial SME Estates now have a unique opportunity to enjoy dedicated high speed internet in their cluster,” according to a statement from Globacom. It further stated that the products were created to guarantee these two categories of customer groups receive the best services.

In contrast to the previous usage of copper, these services are now offered to clients via high-speed fibre. This guarantees that customers will experience unparalleled speed and outstanding service whether they are at home or in their offices.

In addition to the unmatched speed, customers who register for this service will enjoy a fully dedicated bandwidth. With its new Fibre to the Home and Fibre to the Business services, Globacom further guaranteed consumers the best value for their money thus priding itself as the leading supplier of cutting-edge solutions for companies of all sizes across the country.

Globacom “is committed to delivering the most cost-effective data connectivity experience for homes and businesses in addition to providing dedicated and reliable services,” the statement concluded.