Homecoming: Abia State traditional rulers honour House of Reps’ Deputy Speaker with “Enyi Abia” title

…Gov Otti describes Hon Kalu as ‘a good man making Abia proud’

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja and steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has lauded the contributions of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu towards the growth and development of the State and the nation, declaring him a good man.

Speaking at the grand civic reception organized by the state government at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia, Abia State capital on Thursday in Kalu’s honour, Otti said that Kalu deserved all the encomiums and the celebrations, saying he was doing Abia proud at the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State was elected the deputy speaker on June 13, 2023 by his colleagues.

He said: “What we have done today is what should be done. Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu deserves all the encomiums and the celebrations. If we continue till the end of the year, we wouldn’t have done too much. He is a good man with a good spirit. In my own personal bias, he is my younger brother, my personal friend. It didn’t start today. It started over 15 years ago. I believe that we should celebrate good people because it is not every day you see good people.”

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Livinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu in his speech applauded the relationship that existed between him and the Governor, saying it was all in a bid to develop the state.

“It is a rare occurrence to witness a sitting Governor acknowledging the

collaborative efforts required for the state’s development. We have

embarked on a journey together, recognizing the distinct roles each of us

play in steering Abia towards progress. I am committed to sustaining this

partnership and contributing to the credit that will be rightfully attached to

both the Governor and the state government. Together, we shall continue

to set an example of effective governance that transcends political

boundaries.

“This gathering is not just a celebration of my presence here today, but a

testament to the inspirational leadership of Governor Alex Otti. His

foresight has inspired us all to dream big, aim high, and believe that,

despite challenges, we can achieve greatness. Dee Ally, as I fondly

address him, has ignited a spark in all of us to strive for excellence, and I

am grateful for the inspiration he has provided”, Kalu said.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the former minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Emeka Wogu; the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah; the former Senate Minority Whip, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and the former senator who represented Abia Central in the Senate, Dr. Nkechi Nwogu described the reception as remarkable, hailing the political understanding between both leaders.

Noting the strides and impact of Otti and Kalu in their different areas of public service, they acknowledged it was good for the rapid development of Abia State.

On their part, the State traditional rulers council conferred on Kalu a chieftaincy title of “Enyi Abia”, meaning “Strength of Abia” administered by the chairman of the council, His Royal Majesty, Eze, Sir Linus Mbah in recognition of his efforts and legislative wizardry at the National Assembly.