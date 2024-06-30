Holy Ghost Parish enthrones Patrons, Ezinna, Ezinwa amidst fanfare

When you build a house, every brick counts; when you build character, every thought counts. So let me think constructively.

The above saying may have been one of the guiding principles of the parish priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church Umuanunu Nsu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State Rev Father Paul Onozie.

Rev Fr Paul Onozie has since assuming the spiritual and moral leadership of Holy Ghost Parish Umuanunu Nsu last year committed himself heavily and sincerely to the up-liftment of the welfare of members of the church community to the extent that his influence now transcends the catholic horizone as to enable him win more souls for Christ.

It was therefore not surprising that what was intended to be a mere conferment of Ezinna and Ezinwa titles as well as patrons of the Holy Ghost Parish Umuanunu Nsu which held this Sunday, June 30, 2024 turned out to be a carnival of some sort as men of good will thronged the church auditorium to witness the event.

Holy Ghost Catholic Church had shifted its Fathers’ Day celebration to the last Sunday in June to honour the nine distinguished fathers and sons of the community who were adjudged fit and proper to adorn the titles of Patron, Ezinna and Ezinwa.

“Today is 30th June 2024, the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish Umuanunu Nsu celebrated an epoch making event, the conferment/award ceremony of Diamond Father, Ndi Ezinna and Ezinwa for the first time in the parish. The atmosphere both in the church and outside was to say the least witnesses tumultuous joy as children, in-laws, and well wishers attended emass for the mass that started by 10:00 a.m. In fact we enjoy highlights of the occasion. The Dean of Ihitte/Uboma Very Rev Fr. Francis Nwachukwu was the chief celebrant and he was assisted by four other priests”, High Chief Stanley Ngozi Egerue who was the immediate past chairman of the parish Catholic Men Organisation (CWO) had echoed.

Those honoured are Godwin Chika Egerue, Maurice Ndukwe, Ignatious Egbule who is the church catchiest, Eugene Ihembu and Emmanuel Egerue. Others are Comrade Charles Anyanwu, Sylvanus Ihembu, Dr Tony Ogu and Vitalis Madu

Holy Ghost Catholic Church Umuanunu Nsu has remained in the news for goods reasons for a very long time.

Only recently, Holy Child Nursery and Primary School Umuanunu Nsu which is the brain child of the church attracted wider attention following the school’s double winning as the school grabbed the academic and sports trophies at the invitational tournament organized by Community Primary Scholl Umunohu Nsu.

Holy Child Nursery and Primary School Umuanunu had galloped over their peers from Central School Ezeoke Nsu, Community primary school Agbaghara Nsu and Community Primary School Umuezeala Nsu to come tops in the sporting events as well as in the academics.

Congratulating the school on the double honours, parish priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church Reverend Father Paul Onozie promised greater support in ensuring for better performance in all of the school’s activities. He challenged the teachers to be more dedicated in the discharge of their duties saying that there is always reward for hard work.

“These schools were invited for sports competition. At the end of the events, Our school, our children, Holy child Nursery and Primary school came first. We are moving forward, God is our strength. Holy Ghost is at work. We appreciate our Children and the teachers for all their good and sincere efforts. God bless you all”, the parish priest said.