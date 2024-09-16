Champion Newspapers Limited
Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights, Medalists on honourees held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R... Knight of St. Gregory, Mr. Peter Olisamedua Amangbo; Medallist, Mr.Julius Olufunso Britto; Archbishop, Lagos Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; Knights of Sylvester, Mr. Peter Nwanze; Mr. Walter Akpani and his wife, Dame Winfred Akpani, during the investiture ceremony of Papal Knights and Medalists on the honorees at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos...14/9/2024. PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Knights of Sylvester, Sir. Peter Nwanze; Sir. Walter Akpani, during the investiture ceremony.

L-r…Dame Winfred Akpani; Dr ABC Orjiakor Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; Sir Steve Omojafor  and  Sir Supo Adigun.

L-r… Medallist, Mr.Julius Olufunso Britto;  Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; during the ceremony.

L-r … Dr ABC Orjiakor, Knights of Sylvester,  Sir. Walter Akpani and   Mrs.  Henrietta Orjiakor .

L-r …Dr ABC Orjiakor, his wife Mrs  Henrietta Orjiakor and  Dame Winfred Akpani.

Cross Section of the Priest during the investiture ceremony of Papal Knights and Medalists on the honorees at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos…14/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

