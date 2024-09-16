Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights, Medalists on honourees held in Lagos

Knights of Sylvester, Sir. Peter Nwanze; Sir. Walter Akpani, during the investiture ceremony.

L-r…Dame Winfred Akpani; Dr ABC Orjiakor Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; Sir Steve Omojafor and Sir Supo Adigun.

L-r… Medallist, Mr.Julius Olufunso Britto; Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; during the ceremony.

L-r … Dr ABC Orjiakor, Knights of Sylvester, Sir. Walter Akpani and Mrs. Henrietta Orjiakor .

L-r …Dr ABC Orjiakor, his wife Mrs Henrietta Orjiakor and Dame Winfred Akpani.

Cross Section of the Priest during the investiture ceremony of Papal Knights and Medalists on the honorees at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos…14/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

