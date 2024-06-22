Holy Child Nursery and Primary School Umuanunu Nsu records double win

Holy Child Nursery and Primary School Umuanunu Nsu, Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State recently attracted wider attention following the school’s double winning as the school grabbed the academic and sports trophies at the invitational tournament organized by Community Primary Scholl Umunohu Nsu.

Holy Child Nursery and Primary School Umuanunu galloped over their peers from Central School Ezeoke Nsu, Community primary school Agbaghara Nsu and Community Primary School Umuezeala Nsu to come tops in the sporting events as well as in the academics.

Holy Child Nursery and Primary School is been promoted by Holy Ghost Catholic Church Umuanunu Nsu It is one of the schools in Imo State owned by the missionary.

Congratulating the school on the double honours, parish priest of Holy Ghost Catholic Church Reverend Father Paul Onozie promised greater support in ensuring for better performance in all of the school’s activities. He challenged the teachers to be more dedicated in the discharge of their duties saying that there is always reward for hard work.

“These schools were invited for sports competition. At the end of the events, Our school, our children, Holy child Nursery and Primary school came first. We are moving forward, God is our strength. Holy Ghost is at work. We appreciate our Children and the teachers for all their good and sincere efforts. God bless you all”