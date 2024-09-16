Hit and run driver kills man at Onipanu, Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A yet-to be identified adult male has been killed by a hit-and-run driver during the early hours of Sunday at Onipanu Bus Stop inward Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

The driver of the vehicle whose.registration number yet unknown absconded with the vehicle immediately after the incident.

According to the Head, the Public Affairs Unit- Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, the victim who sustained head injuries was given urgent medical attention at trauma Centre, Gbagada hospital but later lost his life.

The report read, “Following a walk-in report at the Agency’s Onipanu Base, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated it’s Cobra Response Team and arrived at the incident scene by 2130hrs.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s Response Team at the incident scene, it was observed that an adult male was hit by a vehicle, registration number unknown, and that the driver of the vehicle absconded with the vehicle immediately after the incident.

“The victim, a yet-to-be identified adult male, sustained head injuries and was given urgent medical attention by the Agency’s Paramedics from the Pre-Hospital Care Unit before being swiftly transported to the Trauma Centre, Gbagada, for further treatment.

“The yet-to-be identified adult male victim of the hit-and-run incident died while receiving urgent medical treatment at the Trauma Centre in Gbagada.

“The commodity was bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, office at Bolade Bus Stop.”

