Historical  Society  of  Nigeria  commends  General Shuaibu Ibrahim  for transforming NYSC

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

HISTORICAL Society of Nigeria has applauded Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his giant strides since he assumed duty as the eighteenth Chief Executive of the NYSC Scheme.

It said the society has been tracking General Ibrahim’s performance since he assumed duty at the NYSC.

The President, Historical Society of Nigeria, Professor Okpeh O. Okpeh Jnr, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he led some members of the society on a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters.

He added that General Ibrahim has been the major factor in the all the activities of the Historical Society of Nigeria.

He also lauded him for supporting the society more than any other member.

Okpeh said the HSN decided to congratulate General Ibrahim on his elevation to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army.

The Historical Society of Nigeria also sent us to thank you for not dissapointing the society as a member and a fellow of HSN.

Leadership is neither an office nor a title, but it is organising people to achieve organisational goals and objectives”, Professor Okpeh said.

Speaking further Okpeh lauded the NYSC Management for creating an enabling environment for the Director-General.

In his response, the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim attributed his achievements in NYSC to the support of the Management and staff of the Scheme.

The DG said the NYSC has done a lot for the country adding that anyone that has served the country would have passion for the Scheme.

“I want to assure you that the NYSC will continue to call on the Historical Society of Nigeria for your services and support .”

Ibrahim stressed the support the Scheme has benefited from Historical Society of Nigeria in previous times especially in the establishment of NYSC Museum, NYSC Trust Fund, among others.

“I want to thank you for all the support and urge you to continue on that good stead , ” the DG said.