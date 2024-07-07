Hijrah 1446AH: Muslim Media Practitioners renew call for public holiday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria has reiterated its call to the Federal and State Governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic Calendar year, as a public holiday.

This was contained in a statement e-signed by the MMPN National President, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Balogun said such a declaration would be in line with the rule of law, spirit of fairness and justice to millions of Muslims in Nigeria, as it was granted to the Christian faithful on every January 1 of the Gregorian Calendar.

This gesture, he stressed, would give Muslims a sense of belonging in the polity.

According to counting, the new Hijrah year – 1446 A.H commenced on July 7, 2024.

“Muharram 1, is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country,” he said.

He implored the government at various levels to recognise the Hijrah calendar and use it side by side with the Gregorian calendar.

Balogun congratulated Muslims and non-Muslims alike for witnessing another new Islamic year and urged them to reflect on their deeds and activities during the outgoing year.

He asked Muslims to use the opportunity of the New Year to migrate from their evil ways in the past and renew their commitments for good in the New Islamic Year as well as pray to Allah to guide the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the nation.

The MMPN president also called on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to enter into dialogue with the Nigerian Government on the issue and other issues affecting the Muslim Ummah in the country.

He implored Muslims to rededicate themselves to the cause of building an egalitarian society and join hands with other Nigerians in moving the nation forward.

Balogun commended state Governors who had declared public holiday for Islamic New Year, especially in the Northern part of the country, as well as Oyo and Osun States in South West, urging others to emulate their colleagues.

He described a series of attacks on innocent Nigerians by some insurgency groups as unIslamic and pleaded with the affected groups to cease fire and stop violence as a demonstration of their readiness to embrace peace.

He equally called for stringent legislation against rapists, kidnapping and all other acts of terrorism in the country, saying it was getting too rampant because the culprits always get away with it.

The MMPN used the opportunity to call on the Sokoto state government to desist from any act capable of ridiculing the seat of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, who is not only a traditional ruler, but a spiritual leader and Amirul-Mumini of over 150 million Nigeria Muslims.