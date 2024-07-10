Hijrah 1446: NNPP Chieftain felicitates Muslim Ummah on New Year Calendar…….Calls for reorientation towards building a better Nigeria  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated Muslims across the country on the occasion of New Year Calendar, Hijrah 1446.

It would be recalled that Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Sunday, July 7, as the start of the Islamic new year — 1446 AH.

Ajadi in a statement last Sunday felicitated Muslims across the country, saying they should use the New Year to bring progress and developments to Nigeria.

He admonished Nigerians and governments at all level to use the Hijrah 1446 for re-orientation, re-evaluation and re-invigorating self towards building new Nigeria.

He also called on the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion of the New Year to reflect back, saying they have all reasons to celebrate being a witness to the coming of a new year.

Ajadi, however, called on them to celebrate in peace and take care of themselves by avoiding any violent act.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for the country and the political leaders at the centre and in the states, saying this time calls for re-evaluation and re-orientation towards the survival of Nigeria as a nation.

Ajadi who was the governorship candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general election said: “Muslims should use the occasion of the New Year to thank God first for being alive and secondly for being in good health condition despite the economic challenges facing the country presently.

“They should appreciate the Almighty Allah for His protection in the past years and seek his face as they start a new year today.

“I also urged them to continuously pray for peace, progress and development of our dear country, Nigeria, our leaders, political office holders both at the national, states and local levels.

“I want to also call on the masses and the governments to re-evaluate, re-orientate and re-invigorate towards building a better entity calls Nigeria”.

