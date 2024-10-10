Higher Impact Club organizes Job, Investors’ Fair to equip career professionals, Start-ups, Entrepreneurs

The Higher Impact Club, a business and career advancement organization, has concluded another set of empowerment programme for participants in Lagos.

The aim is to equip start-ups, train entrepreneurs and prepare job-seekers for the workplace, promoting job creation, economic growth, and national development.

Founded by Prophet Isaiah MacWealth, also the Founder of Gospel Pillars Church with headquarters in The Ark of Light for All Nations, the Higher Impact Club is an international business and career advancement organization.

Its purpose is to promote key investors, business entrepreneurs, start-up founders, captains of industries, and professionals across various sectors.

Speaking to journalists during the event, International President of HIC, Engr. Salvation Alibor, stated: “HIC was founded by Prophet Isaiah MacWealth, who is also the grand patron. His focus is on equipping people for success by investing in their minds, capacity, and spirituality. HIC is a mind and capacity investment project. We have advanced career professionals, smart intermediaries, and others.”

Explaining further, Engr. Alibor said: “This event, the Job and Investors’ Fair, combines two major events concurrently as part of the Greater Glory Gathering conference. The job fair offers various job opportunities, bringing together recruiting agencies, companies and industries seeking experts and executive roles. We match people ready for roles with available positions.”

According to Engr. Alibor, “We had different workstations of recruiters and HR executives seeking the best candidates for their job roles. We expect over 200 job offers. Additionally, our key investor fair focuses on start-up founders and entrepreneurs seeking funding. We have organizations offering grants for social enterprises, with approximately $20 million available.”

Antra Lead, High Impact Club International, Dr. Innocent Ekeleme, added: “The Antra unit is HIC’s business development arm. We organized the job fair and investors’ funding fair, featuring young entrepreneurs and HIC members from various business sectors, including tech, agric tech, health tech, logistics, fashion retail, e-commerce, consulting, and human resources.”

Dr. Ekeleme said: “We trained them on business innovation, idea development, team building, Human resources management, branding, communication, sales, logistics, operations and financing projections. We got them in a room with Venture Capitalist, where they shared insights on securing funding”.

