Higher Impact Club, Ark of light for all Nations Gospel Pillars int'l Church, Job , Business fair held in Lagos Photo Gallery L-r... A business and management consultant, Edward Esen; International President, Higher Impact Club (HIC) Salvation Alibor; Former President (HIC) Dr. Innocent Ekeleme; Consultant, Ijeoma Chukwu; and Benjamin Udokwu, during the Job and Business fair organised by Higher Impact Club (HIC) The Ark of light for all Nations Gospel Pillars international Church held in Lagos on 3/10/2024. L-R… Gideon Esene; Bayonle Lawal, Funmilayo Alabi, Salvation Alibor; Dr Innocent Ekeleme; Prevast Ajala and a guest. International President, Higher Impact Club (HIC) Salvation Alibor; addressing the participants. Cross Section of the participants. Cross Section of the participants. during the Job and Business fair organised by Higher Impact Club (HIC) The Ark of Light for all Nations Gospel Pillars International Church held in Lagos.
