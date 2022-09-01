High expectations as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Expectations are high in the Christendom for divine touching experience as the ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins Friday,September2.

The two-day spiritual programme will attract billions of viewers across continents, nations, cities, towns, villages, streets and neighborhoods while pastors and ministers of the gospel from Nigeria, Pakistan, Myanmar, Philippines, India, Fiji islands, Finland, Germany, Swaziland, Egypt, among others have spoken its prospects.

For instance Pastor Nemani Delaboitk from Fiji Islands said: “I’m expecting a higher level of blessing”, while a Nigerian, Pastor Sam Zakka, noted that, “The Man of God will inspire us with so much testimonies, so much grace and capacity to do more for the gospel through the Rhapsody of Realities.”

Partners of the Rhapsody of Realities have also voiced their expectations towards this timely global event.

According to Grace Ubinda, Partner CE Nairobi Kenya 2,”I expect to hear and receive increased empowerment to reach the world and fulfill the 7billion mandate,” just as Emmanuel Mendo declared: “I expect to be enlightened by Pastor on what more I can do to reach the 7 billion mandate.”

Meanwhile, children are not left out in the event as many of them who want to participate in the ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris, are adopting neighbourhoods and distributing Rhapsody of Realities for Kids to hundreds and hundreds of other children.

For example 9-year-old Kanmilechukwu Brian, from CE South East Zone 2, in preparation for the programme, adopted his neighbourhood and distributed over 300 copies of the Messenger Angel, Rhapsody of Realities.

Similarly, children from Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 1 adopted streets and impacted over 500 children with the Messenger Angel..

In a statement by Christ Embassy, some of the kids who expressed their joy about the event added that we expect “more grace”, “a new me”, “salvation to nations”, “higher level of blessings” “increased knowledge of God”, “increase in levels of preparation for the coming of Our Lord Jesus”, and “opportunities to bless the whole world” as anticipated gains from such a meeting with Our Man of God, Pastor Chris.

Others are calling it “a time for change”, “a time for doing bigger things”, and a time when “many will receive salvation” as we are set to achieve the discipling of seven billion people.

“We received amazing impact reports of how and what the Pastors and Partners of Rhapsody of Realities did immediately after the first ReachOut World event with the Man of God, Pastor Chris”, said Emmanuel Mendo, Partner .

Pastor Joshua Lampke, Team Leader, TNI Malawi testified that “we were launched into another realm of operation” after that first ReachOut World with Pastor.

He further reported that “we went into every village, and into every prison, got authorization to start fellowships in prisons, and right now the fellowships have richly impacted the inmates with Rhapsody of Realities to the extent that innocent inmates received freedom” through the timely intervention of humanitarian organisations, which the Lord instigated.

He noted that “just as our Man of God said, how much can we tell of the tremendous experiences and amazing testimonies of the impact of the exceptional Rhapsody of Realities in the lives of so many, all around the world?

“Rhapsody of Realities is truly God’s tool and strategic weapon for world evangelism. Today, we rejoice to see the Messenger Angel translated into 7, 000 languages making it the Most Translated Book in the World since the world ever began!

“ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris therefore promises to be the biggest largest global celebration of the Word of God in the Rhapsody of Realities”.

For a better society