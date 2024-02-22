High cost of living: Sen. Ndume distributes over 30,000 bags of rice, Maize to constituents

AHMED MARI,Maiduguri

The Senate Majority Whip,, who is also the Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume, in collaboration with the Federal Government through the ministry of agriculture and food security has flagged off the distribution of 30,436 assorted bags of 25kg rice and maize grains to the nine local government areas of his constituency, to cushion the economic hardship accasioned by the high cost of living, especially food items.

It could be recalled recently that Senator Ndume while making necessary measures to ensure judicious and transparent exercise, constituted a Committee for the distribution of the palliatives headed by a reputable statesman, the former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Jato who have since swung into action.

Speaking at the distribution exercise, in Birhyel, the headquarters of Bayo local government area of Borno state yesterday, Senator Ndume commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support which aimed at cushioning the current economic challenges facing the nation.

The food items consisting of 16,886 bags of rice and 13,550 bags of maize, was for the people of Bayo local government and the subsequent ones will be in Askira- Uba local government area.

Represented by the chairman of the committee who is also former Deputy Governor of Borno state, Alhaji Abubakar Jatau said apart from the masses or the downtrodden heads of households that would receive the items devoid of any political affiliation, the , Executive Members (EXCO) of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), stakeholders, traditional rulers and religious leaders from each units and ward levels, as well as security operatives including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, hunters and vigilantes who have been working tirelessly and complementing efforts of the military in the fight against terrorists and other criminal elements would equally benefit from the gesture.

“The items would primarily target the less privileged members of the society, political loyalists and stakeholders across the units, wards and LGAs..The gesture is to assist the beneficiaries, considering the skyrocketing prices of food commodities in the country, especially the major items such as rice and maize mostly needed in the zone for survival.” Jato said.

Alhaji Jato, further explained that this was not the first time Senator Ndume is distributing palliatives to his people, as many have benefited from his multi million naira empowerment and poverty alleviation initiatives, stressing that this is in addition to cash support tagged “Ndume ‘trader Monie’, focusing on small-scale business owners across the constituency, all in his effort to reduce hardship.

He expressed concern over the ongoing difficulties confronting constituents, and that these palliatives form part of the federal government’s broader efforts to alleviate hardships caused by escalating prices and inflation in the country hitherto caused by unfavourable foreign exchange policies.

Speaking on the breakdown of the number of the items, the distribution sub-committee Chairman, Alhaji Yakubu explained that the combined food palliatives for each local government indicated that Biu got 4,132, Gwoza 4,700, Chibok 2,332 and Damboa 2,988.

Others include Shani which got 2,792, Bayo 2,048, Kwaya Kusar 2,148, Askira/Uba 4,360, while Hawul got 3,536, respectively.

The event witnessed the presence of APC Deputy Chairman (South), Alh Aliyu Yerima, Deputy Woman Leader, Lydiya Gora, Council chairmen of Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Shani, Hawul, Biu as well as other dignitaries.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries,, the Deputy State Chairman APC, Alhaji Aliyu Yeriam expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babagana Zulum and Senator Ndume for the gesture, which he said would go along way in alleviating the current economic challenges in the Zone.