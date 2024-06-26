High Chief Emeka Agbanari: A phenomenal philanthropist

NONYE EZEONU

Life is a combination of twists and turns but the journey in life becomes soothing when one attains an enviable pinnacle that distinguishes one from the crowds.

The above philosophical postulation aptly describes the journey of High Chief Emeka Agbanari (MFR) who had traversed the difficult terrains of life and able to stand tall as a man of success and value.

He was neither born nor bred into an aristocratic family with a silver spoon in his mouth, but struggled and faced the multi-faceted challenges of failure and disappointment like many of his age mates and peers and triumph.

High Chief Sir Emeka Agbanari a.k.a Seaman, who is popularly known as Ike Nnobi is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, industrialist, farmer and Chairman of Seaman Group that has diversified into other sectors of the Nigerian economy, including Seaman Ventures Ltd, Seaman Liquid Ltd (Oil & Gas), Bond Network Services, Seaman Mining and Construction, Liquid Sea Technology Services, Sea Bond Technology Services, Seaman Angro-Industry Ltd among others.

A man of numerous achievements and pacesetter, High Chief Emeka Agbanari was born on 27th of April 1972 into the family of Late Ephraim and Paulina Agbanari in Umuegbu, Ngo Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State where he holds the prestigious title Ike Nnobi. He attended his primary and secondary education in Anambra State.

High Chief Agbanari has proven that there is nothing one would not achieve with hard work, loyalty, integrity, humility and above all God’s help. He has shown and committed to a pivotal philanthropy.

Despite many attaching the billionaire’s success story to grace, favour, opportunity and hard work but Ike Nnobi considers God’s grace as the major factor manifesting in his breakthrough.

For over a decade, ‘Seaman’ Ike Nnobi as a great philanthropist has been empowering and impacting lives of downtrodden in his community, Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the surrounding communities and the State in general.

The businessman has gone further to institutionalize his benevolence by setting up a foundation known as Emeka Agbanari Foundation, a vehicle through which he helps the needy, less privileged, widows and orphans in his community Nnobi and beyond.

Apart from attending to the needs of the poor, Ike Nnobi as he is fondly called by his friends and admirers, through this same platform offered scholarships ranging from primary, secondary and university education to many indigents of Nnobi and beyond, also bankrolled payment of JAMB/UME examinations for over 200 less privileged students, many of whom are now successful graduates from various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Chief Agbanari’s philanthropic spirit is phenomenal and unmatched. He has severally and continuously completed and gifted so many ultra-modern town halls, shopping malls, houses, cars and church halls to individuals, men and women, unions, villages and churches without discrimination both in his community Nnobi and beyond.

He single-handedly built a cellophane factory for women of Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area, through his foundation as part of women empowerment scheme. He believes in affecting people’s lives positively to enable them fulfill their dreams.

One other achievement of Ike Nnobi is that he built the biggest Seaman Rice Processing Mill at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

High Chief Emeka Agbanari, Chairman of Seaman Group based in Nigeria, was the recipient of the Global Leadership Award, presented by the African Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, an international business organization based in Nevada, USA.

This special award is bestowed on change makers recognized for their business acumen, efforts in shaping the world, and sustained impact on their pivotal work, philanthropy, and workforce development.

Going by his passion for the downtrodden, High Chief Agbanari has displayed uncommon impact to his people’s welfare which is a demonstration of phenomenal philanthropy.