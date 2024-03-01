Heritage Energy Calls for Qualitative R & D for Sustainable Development in African Oil and Gas Industry

Ado Oseragbaje, CEO, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (Heritage Energy), Operator of OML 30 on behalf of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) has called for more high-quality Research and Development for the sustainability of African Oil and Gas industry.

The CEO made this call while responding to a question during a panel discussion on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja.

At the panel, which was on African Content & Opportunities with the theme, Sustainability and the Future of Content Development in Africa’s Energy Sector, the CEO, who was represented by Nelson Wilbert, GM Operational Integrity, harped on the need for commitment to R & D from the leadership of the value chain players in the Oil and gas industry. “Everything you do has to be outcome-driven. We really need research and development to drive technology and sustainability. We need to go back to our curriculum and teach our people how to be innovative.” And this must be done with a sense of urgency for there is no time to waste because of the dynamism of the industry.

The CEO also advised other Oil Companies, both IOCs and Independents, to hold Nigerian contractors to high standards. According to him, that is the way to make local contractors more competitive internationally and also be more sustainable.

The panel session, which was moderated by Ms. Iroghama Ogbeifun, Managing Director, Starzs Investment Co. Ltd, was put together to foster discussions on creating a sustainable, forward-looking approach to content development in Africa’s energy sectors, considering environmental impact, technological advancements, sector-specific dynamics, and opportunities for future growth.

Other discussants included Mr. Obi Uzu, General Secretary, PETAN; Mrs. Rosario Osobase, Managing Director, Tenaris Nigeria; Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole, Chairman, Commonwealth Business Women Group; Mr. Abiodun Ogunjobi, Chief Technical Officer, Newcross EP Limited; Mr. George Onafowokan, Managing Director/CE, Coleman Cables & Wires Limited; Dr. Bukola Olusola, Managing Director, Matrix Energy Exploration & Production Co. Limited; Mr. Nelson Wilbert, GM, Operations Integrity Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited; Mr. John Anim, Managing Director, Platform Petroleum Limited.