Heritage Energy  appoints Adesola Adebawo as GM, Government, JV and External Rel.

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), a subsidiary of Heritage Oil Limited (a Jersey-headquartered international oil and gas company) and operator of the OML 30 (NPDC/SNRL Joint Venture), wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Adesola Adebawo (Sola) as General Manager – Government, Joint Venture and External Relations effective November 1, 2021.

Mr. Adebawo is a business leader with profound public affairs and reputation management expertise as well as twenty-five years’ oil and gas industry experience in stakeholder management, public relations, issues/crisis management, brand management, strategic communication, corporate social responsibility and business strategy.

Prior to his appointment, Sola was the Manager, Communications for Chevron in Nigeria and Mid-Africa.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Nigeria; a Master’s degree in Media and Communication from the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Nigeria and is currently a doctoral researcher focused on strategic communication and stakeholder management.

In his role, Mr. Adebawo is responsible for managing the relationship with all HEOSL’s external stakeholders.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of HEOSL, Mr. Naeem-Atiq Sadiq, “Mr. Adebawo’s appointment is part of the ongoing strategy to reposition the company in the external relations realm and the emerging business climate in the new regulatory environment”.

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) is the Operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (a subsidiary of NNPC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL). HEOSL is a subsidiary of Heritage Oil Limited, an equity owner in SNRL OML 30.