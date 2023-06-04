Helpline, ROEI Foundations Empower Over 100 Widows, Others in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja, in collaboration with the Rasaq Okulaja Empowerment Initiative, have empowered no fewer than 122 persons in Abuja.

The beneficiaries, made up of mostly widows, and the less-privileged, were engaged in a skills acquisition programme at the Church of God Mission International (CGMI) Vocational Training Centre in Byazhin, Kubwa, from 31st May to 2nd June.

After an intensive 3-day training in soap making, confectionaries, makeup and hat making, Adire making (tie and dye), among others, all trainees were, over the weekend, given certificates of attendance with different kinds of gift items, while those with outstanding performance were given starter packs, including sets of sewing and grinding machines,

President, of the Helpline Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, while speaking to journalists at the event, in an emotion-laden voice, pledged to do more in subsequent years, in uplifting the needy, and ensuring that they in turn empower others.

“This year is just the beginning. Next year, we are going to come back to see that most of our trainees today will train other women.

“They are going to grow from this little handout we are giving them here today to become big employers of labour.

“I want to challenge the women that have been trained in the past three days not to take this training for granted. Package your package very well, and market your package. With this training, you can go to the international market depending on how well you package your products”, she charged.

Earlier, Pastor (Mrs.) Toyin Rasaq Okulaja, President, of the Rasaq Okulaja Empowerment Initiative, said that the Non-governmental Organization, named after her late husband, Rev. Rasaq Okulaja, and launched on his one-year memorial, was designed to actualize his plan to establish such to support the less privileged in society.

In tears, she thanked everyone for attending the event, revealing that it was by God’s grace that she was alive, having lost Rev Rasaq Okulaja a year ago.

“In all things, give thanks to God. By strength shall no man prevail. This is one year of God’s faithfulness”.

Pastor Okulaja said this and advised the widows: “Don’t look down on yourselves. Put to good use what you’ve learnt. Whatever you touch will prosper”, she prayed.

Highpoint of the event was the exhibition by the trainees, of items they produced after the three-day empowerment programme, as they all expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to them, to be self-sufficient, pledging to use the knowledge and items judiciously.