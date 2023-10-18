Heirs Holdings’ Oil & Gas raises the bar, transforms to Heirs Energies

…repositioning a demonstration of Heirs Holdings’ integrated energy strategy

Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy Company, has announced a major rebranding, changing name to Heirs Energies Limited and with a refreshed logo colour scheme, reinforcing the strategy of meeting Africa’s unique energy needs in a sustainable manner.

With the urgency of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Heirs Energies will utilise its extensive expertise, resources, and innovation to lead in transforming the energy landscape, while creating a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

Heirs Energies will continue its exploration and production, while leveraging on emerging technologies to cut carbon emissions by eliminating gas flaring, as well as investing in gas utilisation projects to harness the abundant energy sources for improved energy access, that will drive development on the continent.

Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Energies said that: “This new brand identity reiterates our passion for innovation, growth, and sustainability in Africa. Heirs Energies signifies our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, value creation in Africa, integration across our value chains, while working together with our community towards a shared destiny. We are excited to embark on this transformative journey, that will shape the future of the energy sector in Africa.”

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon said, “Heirs Energies embodies our unique intention and approach to the energy sector. Our focus is not only on meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, but also doing so in a sustainable and responsible manner, that aligns with global environmental goals.”

Heirs Energies prioritises transparency, ethics, and corporate social responsibility, ensuring its operations deliver on its sustainability objectives.

In doing so, the company demonstrates Heirs Holdings founding philosophy of Africapitalism, ensuring the private sector drives African development, responsibly delivering economic and social transformation.

Heirs Energies Limited (Formerly known as HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals in achieving net zero by 2050. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.