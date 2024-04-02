Heavy traffic on Lagos-Badagry Expressway over accident

Ibrahim Quadri

There was heavy traffic on Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday as a 40-foot container was involved in a lone accident that subsequently shutdown 50 percent of the road.

It was learnt that the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving on the part of the articulated truck driver.

In attendance to restore normalcy included, LASEMA Response Team, LASTMA and Officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Okokomaiko Divisional Police Station.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

The statement read, “A road accident was reported via the Lagos State 767/112 Toll Free Emergency numbers at 1015hrs today.

“On arrival at the scene it was observed that a MACK articulated truck, registration number unknown, laden with 40-foot container was involved in a lone accident that subsequently shutdown 50% of the road.

“Further investigations at the scene of incidence revealed that the lone accident occurred as a result of reckless driving on the part of the articulated truck driver.

“No casualties, nor fatalities were recorded during the incident at the aforementioned location.

“Standard Safety and Traffic Control Measures has been activated by the LRT to forestall any secondary incident and ease vehicular movement around the incident scene.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure quick evacuation of the impediment off the road and ease vehicular traffic, while owners of the ill fated truck are negotiating alternative trucks for transloading of the goods from the 40-foot container for ease of recovery.”