Hearts melt as man narrates how friend picked up a mentally challenged man and footed the bill for his cure

A LinkedIn user identified by his username as Noble Wisdom Dordoe has recounted how his friend displayed a kind and rare gesture by picking up a mentally challenged man and footing the bills for his cure.

Narrating the story, the man shared some before and after photos of the patient who has now regained his sanity.

The story also serves as a medium of creating awareness on the possibility of curing mental illness.

Sharing the story, he wrote:

“Mental Health is Real and CURABLE.

There are ANGELS around us every day.

The Story:

I have been walking every morning with my friend on the Burma Camp road for the past 5-6 years.

In the past year, we always saw this “mental patient” every day lying opposite Chain Homes in the morning. We always discussed him but none of us took any action.

Three months ago, my friend, who is very spiritual, told me he didn’t feel right and couldn’t sleep and that he had to do something about the situation. I thought he was joking so I wished him GOOD LUCK.

The next day, whilst we were on our walk, he told me he had arranged for the man to be taken to the psychiatric hospital at Asylum down.

Fast forward to this day 13th October 2021, we were called that the man is due for discharge and that he had been cured.

All his bills have been settled and arrangements are being made to send him home for integration into his family.

When I saw the man, I couldn’t hold back my tears. God Indeed works through his angels here on Earth.

Be an ANGEL in someone’s life.

MENTAL HEALTH IS CURABLE.

Edwin A. Provençal”

See the post below: