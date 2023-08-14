Healthy ageing: Older persons population to hit 1.5bn worldwide in 2050-WHO

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate healthy ageing, the World Health Organization (WHO) has hinted that the number of old persons globally would hit 1.5 billion by the year 2050.

The WHO regional Director for Africa, Walter Kazadi Mulombo who stated this at the National Summit on Healthy Ageing in Nigeria, said globally, there were 703 million persons aged 65 or over in 2019, noting that over the next three decades, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion persons in 2050.

He said. apart from Northern Africa and Asia, the second fastest increase is projected for sub-Saharan Africa, where the population aged 65 or over could grow from 32 million in 2019 to 101 million in 2050.

The regional Director therefore reiterated WHO’s commitment to support and actively participate in the partnership journey towards achieving the desired outcomes in line with the UN resolution for Decade of Healthy ageing.

He said: “Despite spare data on older persons, Nigeria is not spared from these alarming figures with about 14.8 million aged 60years and above.

“In 2020, Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030) was promoted, WHO alongside other UN experts, civil society and the health professions have continued to support government of Nigeria’s efforts to discuss the five strategic objectives of the Global Strategy and Action plan on Ageing and Health while noting the progress and challenges in their realization.

“The strategy is at the center of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as ageing issues cut across the 17 goals, especially Goal 3 which aims to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all at all ages”.

Continuing, he stated that: “Several studies assessing the Nigeria health system including within the current global COVID-19 pandemic has further revealed a need for strengthened health systems at all levels to be responsive to older people.

“The role of governance and coordination through partnerships as a major building block of the health system cannot be overemphasized as we gear towards strengthening multi-sectoral collaboration”.

According to him, “the desired goal of “Leaving no one behind” is achievable and can become a reality when and only when all stakeholders, Government from various sectors, development partners, and indeed the people represented in the various communities including older citizens join hands together for strengthened partnerships.

“To this end, this implementation of the strategic objectives of the ‘decade of heathy age become critical and will set the right stage for accelerated results towards improving the health and socioeconomic outcomes for older persons in Nigeria”,

The regional Director called upon the Government of Nigeria to continue to exercise leadership and increased investment in human capital development to further strengthen partnership and prioritizing for the Decade of Healthy Ageing by focusing on improved engagement with older people; better understanding of older peoples’ needs; developing and strengthening health and long-term care, specifically in communities and improved multisectoral action in aligning with the PHC system approach as the health body take opportunity of the recent PHC summit and its recommendations.

He also urged Nigeria to advocate for continued capacity-building; evidence-based guidance; support to connect, convene and exchange knowledge with relevant stakeholders; and data and innovation at all levels to inform decision making and better coordination and serve as a tool to provide feedback to health service delivery managers and communities resulting in improvements in service provision for the older persons in integrated approach.

The WHO further advocated that the coordination mechanisms should be strengthened to promote better outcomes for the decade through better healthy life expectancy; age-friendly cities and communities; and reduced number of older people who are care dependent.

The WHO boss also noted that effective integrated community-based approaches (ICOPE) we’re critical to improving the lives of older persons in Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigeria to commit to engagement with older people, in all their diversities, to hear and amplify their voices, and ultimately with the aim to promote effective actions, foster multi-sectoral partnership and advocate for measures to ensure that healthy ageing remains a top priority in the national and sub-national agenda towards attainment of UN decade of healthy ageing 2020-2023.