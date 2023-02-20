Health workers shower encomium on Chief Uzodinma Nnadougwu on birthday celebration

Medical Director of Mount Camel Hospital Ikorodu, Lagos High Chief (Dr) Uzodinma Nwike Ogbuefi Nnadougwu; Udokanma Ogbunike recently celebrated his birthday at the Ikorodu Club where over 25 medical doctors including the former Medical Director of Ikorodu General Hospital Dr….. gathered to toast to his unequaled accomplishments as a pathfinder in surgery.

Photo shows (L-R) Dr Ade kashimawo, the celebrant Dr Nnadougwu, Chief sir Joseph Odulate of the Alabukun family Ikorodu, Dr Bolaji Olukoya who is a commissioner of Lagos State Health Management Board and Dr Gani Oriolowo who is a foremost dental surgeon in Ikorodu.

