Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Health workers shower encomium on Chief Uzodinma Nnadougwu on birthday celebration

Photo Gallery
By Peter
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Medical Director of Mount Camel Hospital Ikorodu, Lagos High Chief (Dr) Uzodinma Nwike Ogbuefi Nnadougwu; Udokanma Ogbunike recently celebrated his birthday at the Ikorodu Club where over 25 medical doctors including the former Medical Director of Ikorodu General Hospital Dr….. gathered to toast to his unequaled accomplishments as a pathfinder in surgery.
Photo shows (L-R) Dr Ade kashimawo, the celebrant Dr Nnadougwu, Chief sir Joseph Odulate of the Alabukun family Ikorodu, Dr Bolaji Olukoya who is a commissioner of Lagos State Health Management Board and Dr Gani Oriolowo who is a foremost dental surgeon in Ikorodu.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8874 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 20, 2023

Ndigbo United Association endorses Segun Adewale (PDP)…

G 50 Ndigbo Integrated campaign council for Mr. Babajide…

Funeral Rites of Peace –Maria Ogechi Anyiam –Osigwe, held at…

1 of 276