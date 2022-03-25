 Health Summit: Osinbajo harps on slow space of PHC services in the country, wants PPP system

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday admitted that the Primary Health Care (PHC) services which supposed to take care of the health issues of the common people, is not achieving the main target.

It said for the country to attain the Universal health coverage and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the Primary Health Care PHC) services in the country must be repositioned .

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke at the Health Summit in Abuja yesterday, said funding and repositioning of the PHC in the country should not be left in the hands of government alone, while calling on the full involvement of the private sector and relevant stakeholders.

He said the country needs more commitment to the health sector, especially the PHC services to meet the global target on health .

The vice president however said the present administration of the country is committed to investing on health sector for the good of the people.

Stating further that there was no way government budget alone can fund health care, the vice president called on private sectors and donors to assist the country in taking health to its supposed level.

He further urged the private sector to help the country in achieving Universal Health Coverage by taking part in health service delivery.

“There is great need for synergy from private sectors, partners and the Federal Government to avoid duplication of Primary Health Care facilities, he stated.

On his part, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said that Nigeria needs at least one functional primary health care center in all local government areas of the country.

The minister said 70% of diseases can be managed at PHCs thereby reducing the burden on Secondary health facilities.

He said that the PHC has been neglected for too long with adverse effects on the citizens, maintaining that ” to achieve these objectives, we must overcome obstacles militating against giving due attention to Primary Healthcare and to their optimal performance.

“In plain terms, we urgently need to revitalize PHC services by ensuring their availability at designated communities, at least one functional PHC per Ward, along with an adequate complement of human resources for health (HRH); comprising at least nurses, skilled birth attendants and other staff for basic healthcare. They must be supported with efficient supply chain management that assures availability of essential medicines, medical devices, consumables and other commodities”.

Continuing, he said “Our newest PHC design sees the provision of staff quarters in every PHC, to enable round-the-clock service delivery. The plan also requires obligatory source of potable running water and steady power supply with solar aggregate, for a conducive environment to deliver quality healthcare services”.

The minister who said that the foundation of any strong health system and Universal Health Coverage rested on a robust, resilient PHC system, maintained that

“Strengthening PHCs, not only assures better population health, but reduces the workload on secondary and tertiary Healthcare levels and also the catastrophic out-of-pocket patient spending on health”.

According to him, “The PHC level has been neglected, with consequent negative impact on human capital development. But we also have opportunities to build back better, with the goodwill and funds that have flowed into the system since then.

” It is in that light that we wish to rebuild our system by correcting the imbalance among the levels of care, beginning with this PHC summit”.

He noted that Nigeria has altogether invested overwhelmingly in Tertiary Healthcare, from Public, private and Corporate points of view, and in comparison, little on Primary Healthcare, where the real health need is and where nearly all the damning statistics in health indices are generated.

Speaking, the minster of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed said quality Primary Health Care is indispensable to achieving a Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

“The use of electronic medical record, telemedicine and use of drone in hard-to-reach areas, villages have helped in streamlining ease delivery to most PHCs in Nigeria.”

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum Kayode Fayemi reiterated the commitment of the NGF to strengthening PHC in each of the 36 states of the federation.

According to him, “the use of electronic medical record, telemedicine and use of drone in hard-to-reach areas, villages have helped in streamlining ease delivery to most PHCs in Nigeria.

Akso speaking, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said that Nigeria was moving closer to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage as it pays more attention to the primary health care sector

“ The US government stands ready to support the PHC revitalization in Nigeria. The Diplomatic community stands ready to support the PHC revitalization.” Leonard said.

WHO Regional Director, Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that healthcare is a critical aspect of the economy.

“ I’d like to commend the Government of Nigeria for their desire to reimagine primary health care in Nigeria. “ Moeti said.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Chairman, Aigboje Aig-imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-imoukhuede, said that every local government area in Nigeria has people who can deliver Primary Health care center for them.

“The private sector is not just behind Primary Health Care but fully aligned with all health care systems in Nigeria”. Aig-imoukhuede said.

The Chief Executive Officer of GAVI, Dr. Seth Barkley said that “Revitalization of the Primary Healthcare is critical not just to the people at the community but also for global security.

“I commend the government of Nigeria for the initiative and commitment to strengthen primary health care.

”We urge the government to fulfill the Abuja declaration commitment to health. Gavi will continue to support Nigeria to succeed”.

In his address, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib said that Nigeria has a four point PHC agenda to implement.

“The four-point agenda is about implementing strategies that work and also thinking about those strategies that will drive more service delivery and revilitalisation of our Primary health care sectors in Nigeria.

“Everybody here today has a part to play in changing the current state of our PHCs. Now is the time for us to talk and deliver solutions that will radically transform the PHCs in Nigeria.” Shuaib said.