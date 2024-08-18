Health ministry laments abduction of 20 medical students

.Says incident a setback to strengthen healthcare workforce

The Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Sunday condemned the recent kidnapping of 20 medical students and a house officer by bandits in Benue State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Ado Bako, the Assistant Director of Information, Public Relations of the Ministry which expressed deep concern over the abduction, adding that it was a setback to its effort at strengthening healthcare workforce.

Twenty medical students of the University of Maiduguri and Jos, travelling to Enugu, were kidnapped along the Otukpo/Otukpa/Enugu Road on Thursday.

The students were travelling for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students annual convention in Enugu when they were abducted.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of tactical operatives and assets to ensure the prompt rescue of the kidnapped students.

Condemning the students’ abduction in a statement on Saturday by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the IG described the action of the criminals as reprehensible and callous.

Adejobi said Egbetokun had ordered the deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command to ensure the swift rescue of the students.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police has condemned the kidnapping of 20 medical students who were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State. This reprehensible act is truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable

“In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command and ensure the swift rescue of our beloved students. “

Adejobi also said tactical operatives, helicopters, drones and vehicles, among others, would be deployed to facilitate the rescue of the students.

Speaking on the development, the Ministry of Health described the incident as a grave violation of human rights and a significant threat to the nation’s healthcare system.

The statement read, “The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened and concerned about the kidnapping of these medical students. Their safety and well-being are our top priority.”

It called on the kidnappers to release the students immediately and unconditionally, saying that healthcare professionals and students must be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence.

“This act of violence is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare workers in Nigeria. We must create a safe environment for them to serve the nation,” he added.

Bako said the ministry has called security agencies to intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We are calling on the relevant security agencies to do everything within their power to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students. The perpetrators must be held accountable for this heinous crime.

“We call on the perpetrators of this crime to respect the sanctity of human life and to stop these evil activities that endanger the lives of innocent people.”

This incident, according to the Ministry, is a setback in the nation’s efforts to strengthen its healthcare workforce. The abduction has raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly in regions prone to violence.

“We cannot overstate the importance of protecting our healthcare professionals, they are essential to the health and well-being of our nation. Any threat to their safety is a threat to all of us,” Bako stated.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely. “We will not rest until the students are safely returned and those responsible are brought to justice.”

The Ministry also extended its support to the families of the kidnapped students during this difficult time. “We stand in solidarity with the families of the abducted students. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we offer our full support,” Bako assured.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all healthcare professionals and students across the country. “We remain committed to taking all necessary measures to protect our healthcare workforce and ensure they can work without fear,” Bako noted.