Health insurance: Tokunbo Alli points way forward for superior healthcare delivery, says Nigeria must champion trust, transparency and collaboration

In a bid to help push the nation’s health sector to a higher height, stakeholders in the sector are advocating a transformative healthcare landscape which champions trust, transparency, and collaboration as paramount pillars of excellence.

Dr. Tokunbo Alli who is the Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Health, one of Nigeria’s premier health maintenance organizations (HMO) sets the stage for a transformative healthcare landscape courtesy of

his illuminating discourse which took center stage at the recent prestigious Healthcare Foundation of Nigeria Annual Conference and General Meeting with the theme “Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare: Public-Private Integration as a Catalyst for Sustainable Growth.” The event convened luminaries from across the healthcare spectrum for dynamic dialogue and actionable insights.

Among esteemed speakers such as the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Commissioner for Health Lagos, Prof. Akin Abayomi. Dr. Alli articulated the imperative of public-private collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s healthcare challenges with a vision to minimize out-of-pocket expenditures and ensure universal access to quality care through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

“The path to reducing out-of-pocket expenses demands a unified effort between government and private entities,” Dr. Alli affirmed. “By pooling resources and deploying innovative strategies, we can make essential healthcare services accessible to all.”

Furthermore, Dr. Alli underscored the pivotal role of trust and transparency in nurturing sustainable healthcare ecosystems. “Establishing trust and fostering transparency among stakeholders is pivotal,” he emphasised. “With robust governmental policies and pioneering initiatives from leading HMOs like Leadway Health, we can simplify access to healthcare and drive tangible progress in the sector.”

In reaffirming Leadway Health’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s healthcare advancement, Dr. Alli reiterated the company’s commitment to forging meaningful alliances and delivering accessible, affordable healthcare solutions to all stakeholders.

Leadway Health Ltd is affiliated with Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s foremost and largest insurers. Leadway Assurance was founded in 1960 and has over 50 years of experience in the insurance sector with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability.

Leadway Health is committed to providing innovation in equipping every Nigerian with the tools needed to mitigate risks to well-being whilst adopting insurance as a top choice for sustainable healthcare management and comprehensive access to universal health coverage.